PHOTOS: Children’s Fest Brings Fun For The Whole Family

Children’s Fest is back this weekend at Central Park Athletics, hosted by the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918).

“For nearly three decades, Children’s Fest has been recognized as one of the largest children’s festivals in our region. Like Rotary’s Art in the Park, the funds raised significantly contribute to local and global projects of the Rotary Club,” explains President Allan Kidd. “We put on an incredible event for the community, but it’s much more than this. The money we make helps provide wheelchairs for kids in Windsor and water wells for kids in Africa.”

It runs from 10:00am to 5:00pm both days. A weekend pass to this year’s event is $5 at the doors and in advance, and kids two and under are free. Learn more on their website.

