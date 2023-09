PHOTOS: Annual Labour Day Parade Marches Down New Route

The annual Windsor and District Labour Council’s Labour Day Parade took place Monday morning, with attendees going down a new route.

New this year, the parade started at the Unifor Local 200/444 Union Hall on Turner Road at 10:00am. The parade route ran west down Tecumseh Road to Parent Avenue, heading north down Ottawa Street to meet up at Lanspeary Park for various festivities afterwards.

