Pet Of The Week: Tidus Cannot Wait To Meet You!

Saturday September 2nd, 2023, 12:00pm

Written by the Windsor Humane Society:

Hello, I’m Tidus! I’m an older guy, with a big heart. I am a Retriever mix weighing 52 lbs.

I can be a bit wary with new people at first, and I’ll be sure to let them know this by barking at them and voicing my opinion. Men especially are the scariest for me. Though once I get a good sniff (and some yummy treats), you will very soon see my sweet and loving personality. I am looking for a calm and peaceful home to live out the remainder of my years in. I really can’t be bothered much by other dogs, so it would probably be best for me if I’m the only doggo in the home. Cats I’m familiar with, but again best they are respectful, same thing for kids- I dig the calm and respectful kind.

I am looking for an adopter that has lots of time and love for a sweet guy like myself. I’ll want to be right by your side, and I feel comforted by my human. I walk pretty well on a leash, but have my moments of pulling (and barking at other dogs). I’m not super hard to please, I like pretty generic treats like Beggin Strips (I seem to like these more than quality treats..) Overall I am a lover boy that just needs a calm and respectful household to relax in.

So, if you think I’m the guy you’ve been looking for, then I cannot wait to meet you!!

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

