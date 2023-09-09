CloudyNow
Pet Of The Week: Meet Glamorous Glenda

Saturday September 9th, 2023, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Written by the Windsor Humane Society:

You aren’t going to just walk by without stopping to admire me, are you? Cuz that would be a real shame. You’d miss out on the pleasure of my company. And trust me, I am a treasure, a pleasure to have around and I’m always looking for company. Adult human company that is. No cats, dogs, or other critters for me. I want you all to myself. And with my good looks and charming personality I am all you’ll need to feel wanted and loved. And really, who could ask for more? I am a 1-year-old little lady who can’t wait to meet her furever family!

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

