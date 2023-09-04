SunnyNow
Partnership Launched In Amherstburg For Swim Lessons

Monday September 4th, 2023, 8:48am

Amherstburg
Amherstburg’s Recreation Department has announced a new partnership with Movati Amherstburg by offering a $50 subsidy per person for swimming lessons this fall at Movati.

Fall swimming lesson highlights include parent & tot classes, preschool swimming lessons, adult swimming lessons and a variety of swimming lessons & medals to choose from.

Registration occurs at Movati Amherstburg, 400 Sandwich Street South, in the Lobby on September 9th and 10th on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further information about Movati’s Swimming Lessons schedule available to Town Residents, visit www.amherstburg.ca/swim.

