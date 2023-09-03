Partial Closure Of Sandwich Street Starts Tuesday

A partial closure of southbound Sandwich Street between the Essex Terminal Railway easement (ETR) tracks and Chappell Avenue gets underway Tuesday morning. One lane of northbound traffic will remain in place.

This closure will allow crews to undertake improvements including re-paving of the roadway, sidewalks and construction of an asphalt multi-use path. This closure is anticipated to be in place for 14 weeks.

Detours

Southbound

Southbound traffic will detour to Huron Church Road via the following route: Vehicular traffic will turn east on Prince Road and follow it to Huron Church Road.

Commercial (truck) traffic will turn east on Prince Road and then east on Tecumseh Road to Huron Church Road.

Once traffic has reached Huron Church Road the detour ends. Huron Church Road can be followed to reach the intended destination of E.C. Row Expressway, Highway 401, Ojibway Parkway or addresses on Sandwich Street within the construction work area.

Northbound