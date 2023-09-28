Original Peace Fountain Leaves The River For Good On Friday

The Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain, located in the Detroit River alongside Coventry Gardens, is coming out of the water for the last time on Friday.

Crews are out Thursday morning preparing for tomorrow’s removal of the old fountain that has provided a beautiful backdrop for memories and photos since 1978.

City council has approved creating and installing a new fountain that will emulate the original as a floating water fountain but with some additional excitement like lights and programming in 2025.

The original Charles Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain was named in honour of the union leader’s contributions to social progress and commitment to worker welfare. It was hailed as a major technical innovation, as it was the only international floating fountain in the world and had the ability to pump water 70 feet in the air.