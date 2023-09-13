Oncology And Outpatient Care Clinic Launched At Erie Shores Healthcare



Erie Shores HealthCare unveiled the new Oncology and Outpatient Care Clinic, a satellite clinic aligned with the Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program Wednesday morning.

The Oncology and Outpatient Care Clinic will provide crucial chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments, offering Essex County patients a treatment option close to home.

“Today marks a milestone as we introduce the Oncology and Outpatient Care Clinic, a testament to our commitment to ensuring cutting-edge cancer treatments are accessible to all residents of Essex County,” said Kristin Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESHC.

“By establishing this level four satellite clinic, we emphasize our dedication to tailored treatment strategies that meet the unique needs of each patient.”

Patient eligibility for the Oncology and Outpatient Care Clinic will be determined through collaborative discussions with oncologists, ensuring treatments are administered at the optimal location according to individual medical considerations and preferences.

For a comprehensive overview of the Oncology and Outpatient Care Clinic, visit https://erieshoreshealthcare.ca/oncologyoutpatientcare.