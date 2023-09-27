New St. Clair College President Named

The next president at St. Clair College has been named.

Michael Silvaggi will officially assume his new role as the college’s 7th President on June 1st, 2024.

Silvaggi started as an Accounts Payable Department Clerk in November 2000. Over the years, he has held pivotal positions within the College, including Associate Registrar and Associate Vice President, Student Services and Registrar. In April 2022, Michael was appointed Vice President, Academic and Registrar, a role in which he excelled.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours Business Administration) from the University of Windsor and a Master of Adult Education from St. Francis Xavier University.

“Michael Silvaggi embodies the core values of St. Clair College – ‘excellence in all he does’ and ‘transforming lives and strengthening communities’,” said Jean Piccinato, Chair of the St. Clair College Board of Governors. “His leadership is expected to usher in a new era of prosperity for the College and the broader community.”