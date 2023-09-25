New Sidewalk Decals Add To Railway Safety Around New City High School

The City of Windsor has installed two railway safety decals on the sidewalk near the tracks on McDougall Avenue by the new Catholic Central School.

The decals were provided by Operation Lifesaver Canada and HUB Surface Systems as part of OL’s Look. Listen. Live. Community Safety Partnership Program. Each bright yellow decal features a black silhouette of a train as well as the words “Look. Listen. Live.”