New Rules In Place For Public Board Meeting Visitors

The Greater Essex County District School Board will put into place security measures at its administrative building during public meetings of the Board of Trustees and establish standards for members of the public attending in person.

After concerns for the safety of staff and board members, the June 20th,2023, meeting was closed to the public with live streaming access only until a new safety plan was devised.

At a special meeting of the Board on Monday, September 11th, Trustees received a report from administration that allows for the return of a public gallery at meetings.

Beginning with the Tuesday, September 19th meeting, doors will open for public attendance at 6:30pm. A maximum of 133 seats will be available, and that number will be monitored by security personnel. All visitors will be required to sign in and then sign out at the conclusion of the meeting. Signs, posters and other props will be prohibited.

Meetings of the Board of Trustees will continue to be live-streamed for the convenience of the public.