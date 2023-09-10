Partly CloudyNow
New Road Construction In Windsor This Week

Sunday September 10th, 2023, 5:09pm

Construction
A couple new construction projects in Windsor this week.

  • Construction is scheduled to take place on southbound Dominion Boulevard between Labelle Street and West Grand Boulevard, resulting in lane restrictions until end of day Friday, September 22nd, 2023.
  • The intersection of Campbell Avenue and Laing Street will be closed for road and water main reconstruction on Monday, September 11th, and Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

