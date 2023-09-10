New Road Construction In Windsor This Week
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 10th, 2023, 5:09pm
A couple new construction projects in Windsor this week.
- Construction is scheduled to take place on southbound Dominion Boulevard between Labelle Street and West Grand Boulevard, resulting in lane restrictions until end of day Friday, September 22nd, 2023.
- The intersection of Campbell Avenue and Laing Street will be closed for road and water main reconstruction on Monday, September 11th, and Tuesday, September 12th, 2023
