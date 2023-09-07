Mostly CloudyNow
New Executive Director Named For Maryvale

Thursday September 7th, 2023, 7:45am

File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

Andrew Ward is the new Executive Director of Maryvale.

Ward brings with him an unwavering dedication to enhancing the lives of individuals across diverse sectors, especially in healthcare, community, and mental health, with over 17 years of progressive senior management and supervisory experience.

Before his role at Maryvale, he served as the President and Managing Director of A&A Ward Consulting and Associates, where he led strategic planning initiatives and contributed to a range of projects spanning acute care, children’s mental health, and community support services. During his tenure as the Regional Executive Director for the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), his leadership and commitment resulted in consistent year-over-year program growth, community development and quality improvement.

He has served on the Board Director for the University of Windsor and previously as a Board Member of the University of Windsor Alumni Association.

 

