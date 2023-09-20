New EMS Chief For Windsor Essex Announced

Essex-Windsor EMS will soon have a new chief.

Deputy Chief Justin Lammers will become Chief of Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management on October 9th. Lammers will take over from retiring Chief Bruce Krauter, who is staying on in an advisory role during the transition.

“Deputy Chief Lammers is a leader who consistently motivates and supports the people who work with him,” Essex County CAO Sandra Zwiers said. “His passion, commitment and enthusiasm are infectious, and his familiarity with Essex-Windsor EMS operations is a huge asset. He is a welcome, respected addition to the County of Essex senior leadership team.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Officials say Lammers was named Chief after an extensive and thorough recruitment campaign that followed Krauter’s announcement in May that he would retire by the end of February 2024.

“Deputy Chief Lammers embodies the Essex-Windsor EMS motto of accountability, integrity and compassion,” Krauter said. “He has developed a wealth of knowledge, experience and understanding of the service – first as a paramedic and then as a member of the management team. He oversaw the service’s COVID-19 response, built the Community Paramedic Program from the ground up and has been involved in numerous community focused committees and working groups.”

Lammers was named Deputy Chief, Planning and Physical Resources, in January after eight years as Deputy Chief, Professional Standards. Since joining Essex-Windsor EMS as a paramedic in 2005, he worked as an advanced care paramedic and acting Professional Standards Captain before being promoted to Deputy Chief and now Chief.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead our organization as we overcome challenges and keep striving to provide the best emergency medical services possible,” Lammers said. “I am proud of our entire team for continuing to show resilience in the face of adversity and always aiming higher. Their commitment inspires me and helps fuel my passion for Essex-Windsor EMS, paramedicine and serving the residents of our community.”