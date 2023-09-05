New Construction This Week In Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 4th, 2023, 8:32pm
Two new construction projects gets underway this week in Windsor.
- Aylmer Avenue from University Avenue East to Assumption Street will have lane restrictions for sewer repairs until September 8th.
- McEwan Avenue between Laing Street and Grove Drive and Laing Street between Campbell Avenue and Curry Avenue will be closed for road and sewer work until December 22nd, 2023.
