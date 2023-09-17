Partly CloudyNow
New Construction In Windsor This Week

Sunday September 17th, 2023, 10:00am

Construction
There are a couple of new construction projects in the city this week.

Parent Avenue will be closed between Erie Street East and Niagara Street for water main and road rehabilitation from Monday, September 18th until Friday, October 27th, 2023.

McDougall Street will have lane restrictions between Giles Boulevard and Erie Street for retaining wall repairs on Monday, September 18th, 2023.

