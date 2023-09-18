CloudyNow
New Christmas Event Coming To Heritage Village.

Monday September 18th, 2023, 4:19pm

Christmas
0
0

The Windsor Parade Corporation and The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village are hosting a new event this holiday season, Christmas at Heritage Village.

Christmas at Heritage Village will be Outdoors and run weekends from November 17th to December 23rd from 4:00pm to 9:00pm.

The village will come to life with decorative lighting, characters, a Christmas Vendor Market, Pictures and Activities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, outdoor fires for making smores, the Peppermint Forest, loads of entertainment, and much more located amongst some of Windsor-Essex County’s most notable buildings from the 1800’s.

This interactive family event will feature admission as goodwill donations only for the inaugural season.

