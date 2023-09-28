New Chief Executive Officer At Connecting Windsor-Essex

Connecting Windsor-Essex has appointed Joanne Soave as its Chief Executive Officer.

“I am very excited to be here with Connecting Windsor-Essex,” Soave said. “Along with driving top-notch connectivity to the region, we will help to build a training and upskilling regime in high-demand fields like Information Technology and Cybersecurity to support Windsor-Essex’s economic diversification for the global market, along with so many other opportunities for organizational transformation and growth.”

Soave comes to Connecting Windsor-Essex from WaveDirect Telecommunications Ltd., where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Previously, she served Kelcom Wireless as Director of Sales and Marketing for six years and Business Development, as a Corporate Account Manager for 11 years.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Connecting Windsor-Essex is a non-profit organization representing a consortium of more than 40 member companies, associations, councils, and other organizations in Windsor-Essex.

Connecting Windsor-Essex is funded by stakeholder groups, including the City of Windsor, the County of Essex, Essex County Library, the University of Windsor, St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology, the Greater Essex County District School Board, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, and the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence.

What began as an information technology project, focused primarily on building an extensive high-speed fibre optic network that would bring world-class connectivity to several of the region’s leading institutions, has expanded to provide services for businesses and, especially in under-serviced rural areas, residents who wanted access to high-speed Internet.