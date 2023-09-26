Name The New Kingsville School

The Public School board is looking to name the new K-12 school being built in Kingsville, that will be complete and ready for occupancy by September, 2024.

In accordance with the GECDSB’s Naming and Renaming of Board Facilities policy and regulation, a survey has been posted for the community to share its ideas for naming the new building. The comments and suggestions gathered will be shared with the committee that will be formed to provide suggestions to the Board of Trustees, which will make the final decision at a regular public meeting.

Members of the Jack Miner Public School, Kingsville Public School, Harrow Public School and Kingsville District High School communities are encouraged to participate along with anyone in the area with an interest in public education.

The survey is available on the Board’s website www.publicboard.ca It will close on Tuesday, October 17th.