Malden Park Observation Area Construction Underway

Tuesday September 5th, 2023, 4:28pm

Bridge / Parkway
0
0

Construction is underway on the new Malden Park Observation Area for the Gordie Howe Bridge.

The Malden Park Observation Area will provide an attractive, safe location, using an existing high elevation in the region, for residents, students and tourists to observe the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Construction activities include excavation of the observation area, foundational work and granular fill (mixed gravel), landscaping including mulch and planting trees and shrubs and installing furnishings like benches, railings and binoculars.

Construction is anticipated to take up to seven weeks to complete.

 

