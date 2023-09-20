Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
74 °F
Mainly SunnyThu
26 °C
79 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
24 °C
75 °F		CloudySat
24 °C
75 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Leamington Completes Boardwalk Extension

Wednesday September 20th, 2023, 3:09pm

Leamington
0
0

Handout photo

Leamington has completed the Boardwalk Extension Project connecting the Leamington Marina to Seacliff Park.

With this expansion, Leamington residents and tourists can now enjoy an uninterrupted stroll along the shoreline, taking in views of Seacliff Beach and Lake Erie.

One of the project’s notable features is the introduction of a new accessible mat system, specifically designed to improve accessibility for individuals with mobility challenges, families with strollers, and anyone seeking a smooth and safe pathway toward the water’s edge. This portable pathway is adaptable to uneven surfaces, ensuring everyone can enjoy the waterfront fully.

“The completion of the Boardwalk Extension Project and the introduction of the accessible mat system mark significant steps toward making Leamington’s waterfront a must-visit destination for everyone. We are proud to create an environment that welcomes people of all abilities and backgrounds to enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds us,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message