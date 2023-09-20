Leamington Completes Boardwalk Extension

Leamington has completed the Boardwalk Extension Project connecting the Leamington Marina to Seacliff Park.

With this expansion, Leamington residents and tourists can now enjoy an uninterrupted stroll along the shoreline, taking in views of Seacliff Beach and Lake Erie.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

One of the project’s notable features is the introduction of a new accessible mat system, specifically designed to improve accessibility for individuals with mobility challenges, families with strollers, and anyone seeking a smooth and safe pathway toward the water’s edge. This portable pathway is adaptable to uneven surfaces, ensuring everyone can enjoy the waterfront fully.

“The completion of the Boardwalk Extension Project and the introduction of the accessible mat system mark significant steps toward making Leamington’s waterfront a must-visit destination for everyone. We are proud to create an environment that welcomes people of all abilities and backgrounds to enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds us,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald.