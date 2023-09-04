SunnyNow
LaSalle’s Last Call Before Fall Takes Place This Weekend

Monday September 4th, 2023, 8:54am

LaSalle
0
0

As the summer winds down, LaSalle invites you for one Last Call Before Fall to savour the flavour of what our region has to offer.

Taking place at the LaSalle Landing waterfront at 970 Front Road on Friday, September 8th, and Saturday, September 9th, it features drinks, food, and live music by Bigg Wiggle on Friday and Buck Twenty on Saturday.

Tickets are $20 per night and are available exclusively online.

 

