Lakeshore Hosting Accessibility Plan Open House

Lakeshore is seeking community feedback to inform local accessibility improvements over the next four years.

An online survey is out now, and residents and local stakeholders are invited to attend a community Open House on Thursday, September 14th at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Feedback gathered at the Open House and in the online survey will be used by Lakeshore’s Accessibility Advisory Committee to create the 2023-2027 Multi-Year Accessibility Plan.

“Feedback from individuals with disabilities and service organizations will be critical to ensuring this plan reflects the needs of Lakeshore’s communities,” said Thomas Jaeger, Chair of Lakeshore’s Accessibility Advisory Committee. “An individuals’ unique experience with Lakeshore’s services and facilities will give us an idea of some of the potential hurdles and barriers that can be addressed through the Accessibility Plan.”

The survey asks respondents to share their experiences with accessibility in Lakeshore through the five key metrics outlined by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA), including customer service, information & communication, employment, built environment, and transportation. Respondents will select the categories they would like to give feedback on, then share their experiences and provide recommendations on potential improvements.

“As a Council, we know that improving the experience of individuals accessing our services or facilities often means improvements for other residents and visitors. Investing in accessible trails at parks, for instance, not only improves access for people using mobility aids but also makes it easier for parents pushing strollers,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We appreciate everyone who has provided their feedback already, and we look forward to hearing more from residents and local stakeholders.”

Learn more and fill out the community survey at Lakeshore.ca/Accessibility. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, October 20th, 2023, at 5:00pm.