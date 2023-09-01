SunnyNow
Kingsville Highland Games Finds A Permanent Home

Friday September 1st, 2023, 8:41am

Kingsville
The Kingsville Highland Games are moving to the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village.

The Highland Games, now to be known as the Kingsville-Essex Highland Games, returned in 2019, and more than 6500 were in attendance for that occasion. The pandemic put paid to the games for a couple of years.

In 2023, the Board at Jack Miner’s Migratory Bird Sanctuary hosted the games at Ty Cobb Field when the Town of Kingsville decided to no longer host the event. More than 3,000 attendees enjoyed that location, and all funds raised went to support programmes at the Sanctuary.

Organizers say that the space available at Jack Miner’s proved to be too small to house the growth expected given the popularity of this event, so a new home had to be found for the future.

“The Board of Directors at the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village have been overwhelmingly supportive of this initiative,” says Doug Plumb, Chairman and Founder of the current Kingsville Highland Games, “Everyone is so enthusiastic about this addition to the portfolio of the CTMHV, and we are delighted to finally have a permanent home for this great event.”

The Kingsville-Essex Highland Games will be held at the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village on June 22nd, 2024.

 

