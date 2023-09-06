SunnyNow
Hot Topic Coming To Devonshire Mall

Wednesday September 6th, 2023, 4:44pm

Business
0
0

Hot Topic, a popular American retail chain specializing in counterculture-related clothing and accessories is coming to Devonshire Mall.

The mall made the announcement on Wednesday saying the new store will be located across the way from Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Hot Topic is aimed towards those interested in rock music and video games. Their audience ranges from teens to young adults.

An exact date of opening has not been made public.

