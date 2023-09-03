Have Coffee With The Mayor And Deputy Mayor Of Essex
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 3rd, 2023, 2:06pm
Mayor Sherry Bondy and Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley are inviting residents to join them for a cup of coffee and an informal discussion about the Town of Essex.
The ‘Coffee with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor’ open house will provide an opportunity for residents to engage directly with Town Leaders, share ideas, and collaboratively envision a brighter future for the community.
“We believe that the best ideas often come from our community members. This open house is a great opportunity to engage in meaningful conversation with our residents and discuss ways that we can improve our community,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy.
The Coffee with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor open houses will take place on:
- Tuesday, September 12th, 2023
6:00pm to 8:00pm
Harrow Arena – 243 McAffee Street, Harrow
- Tuesday, September 19th, 2023
6:00pm to 8:00pm
Colchester Community Centre – 100 Jackson Street, Colchester
- Tuesday, September 26th, 2023
6:00pm to 8:00pm
McGregor Community Centre – 9571 Walker Road, McGregor
- Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023
6:00pm to 8:00pm
Essex Centre Sports Complex (Shaheen Room) – 60 Fairview Avenue West, Essex
