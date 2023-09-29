Harvest And Horses Festival At The John R. Park Homestead This Sunday



The much-loved Harvest and Horses Festival returns to the John R. Park Homestead on Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

“This festival celebrates many of our local fall traditions,” says Kris Ives, Homestead Curator/Education Coordinator. “Harvest was an integral part of the year for homesteaders as it was a time to reap the benefits of their labours and to prepare for the long winter ahead.”

From 11:00am until 5:00pm, the Homestead invites visitors to celebrate autumn the old-fashioned way with cider pressing, sausage stuffing, corn husk crafts, pony rides, and more! Costumed interpreters help guests travel back in time to the 1850s at a variety of pioneer stations. Ticket sales are available in advance this year as well as at-the-door.

The ever-popular Parade of Horses will be held at both 1pm and 3pm.

The various Homestead demonstrations and displays will be ongoing throughout the day, and visitors can also enjoy the harvest-themed family selfie station. Pony rides for young people are available from Sarah Parks Horsemanship for $5 each. BBQ lunch items will be available for purchase from Scotty’s BBQ food truck and delicious baked goods will be available at the Beagle Tree Farms booth.

Admission is $8.00 for Adults, $6.00 for Children (Ages 3-12), $6.00 for Seniors (Ages 65+), and $30.00 for a Family Rate (Max 6 People). Tickets available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/essexregionconservation/1008623

The John R. Park Homestead is located at 915 County Road 50, at the corner of Iler Road, on the shore of Lake Erie. As this is a popular event, off-site parking is available at Priscilla’s Presents just north of the Homestead on Iler Road, with a complimentary shuttle running to and from the event between noon and 5:00pm.