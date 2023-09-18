Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Returns To The Colosseum

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is back by popular demand and hitting The Colosseum stage on Saturday, December 16th at 8:00pm.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. He recently became the second highest-grossing touring comedian and is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media.

Iglesias has been included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue, alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and Lorne Michaels. Last year he also was honoured with the cover of Variety’s comedy issue. The comedian has had the distinct honour of being one of the few to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and The Sydney Opera House in Australia.

On TV, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, which is currently streaming three seasons. Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counselled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. In 2020, the show won Best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinx actors/ actresses in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release two stand-up comedy specials. The first, titled One Show Fits All, was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. The second, Stadium Fluffy premiered on October 18th and was taped in front of a crowd of 55,000 fans at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where Iglesias made history as the first comedian to perform at and sellout the largest MLB stadium in the US.

Both of these specials are follow-ups to his highly successful 2016 special, I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry, which was filmed at the Allstate Arena in Chicago to two sold-out shows with a total of 20,000 fans in attendance.

Up next, Iglesias will co-star Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses. Iglesias will play Kris Kringle, the owner and operator of a Christmas-themed amusement park called Santaland. Sweet, happy, and perpetually optimistic, Kris is a warm, generous soul who is determined to keep his struggling theme park afloat. However, his belief in Santa and love for all things Christmas may not be enough.

Feature film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, and A Haunted House 2. Gabriel’s voice has been heard in many animated films including the recent Space Jam: A New Legacy as “Speedy Gonzales” streaming on HBOMAX. In 2017, Iglesias voiced the role of “Head Clerk” in Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated animated film Coco. He also voiced “Babo” in Ugly Dolls, “Rufus the Dog” in Sony’s Golden Globe-nominated animated holiday film The Star, and “Cuatro” in Fox 20th Century Film’s Academy Award-nominated animated film Ferdinand. Gabriel is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film, The Fluffy Movie.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 22nd.