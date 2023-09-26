Fire On Drouillard
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 26th, 2023, 8:29am
Last updated: Tuesday September 26th, 4:28pm
A dryer caused an early morning fire in the 200 Block of Drouillard.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
It broke out just after 5:00am, and fire crews were able to make a quick knock down.
The damage was minimal, and there were no injuries or people displaced.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook