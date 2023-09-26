CloudyNow
Fire On Drouillard

Tuesday September 26th, 2023

Last updated: Tuesday September 26th, 4:28pm

A dryer caused an early morning fire in the 200 Block of Drouillard.

It broke out just after 5:00am, and fire crews were able to make a quick knock down.

The damage was minimal, and there were no injuries or people displaced.

