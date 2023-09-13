Boil Water Advisory Issued After Fire At The Wheatley Water Treatment Plant

Last updated: Wednesday September 13th, 9:27pm

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A Boil Water Advisory for waterline system consumers serviced by the Wheatley Water Distribution System, specifically:

3rd Concession Waterline Association

3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

KOA Waterline Association

Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

Tecumseh Road Waterline Association

Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

Cedar Inn Waterline Association

Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System

The boil water advisory comes after a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant at approximately 1:30pm Wednesday. The fire was contained in the generator room at the plant and was quickly extinguished. Crews from Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue and Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission are working to assess the damage and determine needed repairs.

The Health Unit is advising that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation.