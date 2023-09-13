Boil Water Advisory Issued After Fire At The Wheatley Water Treatment Plant
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 13th, 2023, 6:44pm
Last updated: Wednesday September 13th, 9:27pm
A Boil Water Advisory for waterline system consumers serviced by the Wheatley Water Distribution System, specifically:
- 3rd Concession Waterline Association
- 3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association
- KOA Waterline Association
- Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association
- Tecumseh Road Waterline Association
- Tilbury Townline Waterline Association
- Cedar Inn Waterline Association
- Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System
The boil water advisory comes after a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant at approximately 1:30pm Wednesday. The fire was contained in the generator room at the plant and was quickly extinguished. Crews from Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue and Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission are working to assess the damage and determine needed repairs.
The Health Unit is advising that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation.
