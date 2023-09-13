ClearNow
Boil Water Advisory Issued After Fire At The Wheatley Water Treatment Plant

Wednesday September 13th, 2023, 6:44pm

Chatham-Kent
0
0

Chatham-Kent Fire Photo

Last updated: Wednesday September 13th, 9:27pm

A Boil Water Advisory for waterline system consumers serviced by the Wheatley Water Distribution System, specifically:

  • 3rd Concession Waterline Association
  •  3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association
  • KOA Waterline Association
  • Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association
  • Tecumseh Road Waterline Association
  • Tilbury Townline Waterline Association
  • Cedar Inn Waterline Association
  • Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System

The boil water advisory comes after a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant at approximately 1:30pm Wednesday. The fire was contained in the generator room at the plant and was quickly extinguished. Crews from Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue and Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission are working to assess the damage and determine needed repairs.

The Health Unit is advising that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation.

 

 

