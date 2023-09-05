Explosion On Boat At LaSalle Marina Results In Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

Several people sustained injuries after an explosion on a boat on Labour Day in LaSalle.

The explosion happened just after 2:00pm on a boat docked at Beattie’s Sunset Marina. The vessel had multiple occupants at the time of the incident, some of whom sustained non-life threatening injuries, primarily burns and scrapes.

The explosion originated within the boat’s engine compartment, with preliminary suspicions pointing towards a fuel vapour buildup related to refuelling as the likely cause. Investigation into the incident continues.

“While the explosion did not result in a fire on the vessel, damage did occur to the engine compartment and the immediate vicinity within the vessel,” said LaSalle Police.

The injured parties were transported to the hospital by EMS for thorough medical evaluation, and it is expected that all affected individuals will make a full recovery from their injuries.