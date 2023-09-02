NEWS >
CloudyNow
26 °C
79 °F
Mainly SunnySun
31 °C
88 °F		SunnyMon
32 °C
90 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
32 °C
90 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Eastview Horizon Public School Set To Welcome Students

Saturday September 2nd, 2023, 10:00am

City News
0
0

The new Eastview Horizon Public School is set to welcome students on Tuesday. The building has replaced Parkview and Eastwood public schools and is located at 3070 Stillmeadow Road.

This marks the public school board’s 14th new school building in the past 15 years, making 20% of the board’s schools are now less than 20 years old.

Two more are under construction – a K-12 school in Kingsville and a new K-8 dual track school in Tecumseh. Another, in Lakeshore, is in the planning and design phase.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message