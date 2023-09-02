Eastview Horizon Public School Set To Welcome Students

The new Eastview Horizon Public School is set to welcome students on Tuesday. The building has replaced Parkview and Eastwood public schools and is located at 3070 Stillmeadow Road.

This marks the public school board’s 14th new school building in the past 15 years, making 20% of the board’s schools are now less than 20 years old.

Two more are under construction – a K-12 school in Kingsville and a new K-8 dual track school in Tecumseh. Another, in Lakeshore, is in the planning and design phase.