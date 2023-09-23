E.L.K. Making Investments To Improve Electrical Reliability In Essex And Harrow

E.L.K. is making a major investment in smart switch technology in the communities of Essex and Harrow.

“Investments into the Smart Grid is a testament of the dedication to the communities served by E.L.K.,” stated Jim Hogan, President, and CEO of Entegrus, who is providing management services. “Essex and Harrow were selected as the initial deployment sites due to favorable supply configurations,” Hogan explained. “For example, both locations have a ‘dual feed’ supply where smart switches will be able to automatically transfer load between the two available supply points in the event one fails.”

The first of the switches is slated to be installed in the spring of 2024, due to lengthy lead times for delivery.

“Establishing capital investments that include automatic restoration and load transfer capabilities in all the communities we serve is a significant step in our journey towards a smarter, modern and more reliable electrical infrastructure,” said Sherry Bondy, E.L.K. Board Chair. “The future continues to look bright for E.L.K.”