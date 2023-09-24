County Unveils Painting Commemorating Liberation Of Dieppe

The County of Essex unveiled a donated painting at the Civic Centre last week that immortalizes the sacrifice and valour during the Second World War of soldiers from Essex County and Windsor serving with a storied local regiment.

The painting can be found hanging outside Council Chambers, and depicts members of the Essex Scottish Regiment with pipes and drums marching in September of 1944 upon the liberation of Dieppe, the French town where so many of their colleagues had perished two years before.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The painting was donated to the County of Essex by the late Don Waffle, whose father, Van Waffle, enlisted in the Essex Scottish Reserve upon the outbreak of the Second World War, eventually earning the rank of Major. Don Waffle grew up around the regiment and was fascinated by its long and proud history. His painting, Liberation of Dieppe, is based off an historic photograph.

Dieppe was liberated by the 2nd Canadian Division, including the Essex Scottish Regiment, now known as the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment, in 1944. The same unit came under heavy fire from the Germans during an ill-fated raid on Dieppe on August 19, 1942. Of the 553 members who stormed the beach that day, only 51 returned to England following the raid.

“Every corner of Essex County was affected by the tragic loss of local soldiers on that fateful day. There are family members of those soldiers with us today. They will never forget, and neither shall we,” said Warden Hilda MacDonald. “Despite the unimaginable setback, members of the Essex Scottish marched on to continue serving Canada during the Second World War, and they were there as part of the Allied forces that turned the tide.”