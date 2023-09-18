Convenience Store Employees Recognized For Providing First Aid

Essex-Windsor EMS today commended two employees of a downtown Windsor convenience store for providing quick and effective assistance after three people were assaulted nearby.

Jamie Tremblay and Maryam Jamali, associates at the 7-Eleven at 971 Wyandotte Street East, provided first aid and other assistance to two of the individuals who were injured in an assault during the early morning hours of July 12th.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics Danielle Beauchamp and Leah Panek, who arrived at the scene a short time later. “They provided hemorrhage control and utilized makeshift tourniquets and applied direct pressure to control blood loss,” the paramedics wrote in a report recommending the two store employees be recognized. Without their swift intervention “the outcome would have been significantly different” for at least one of the two injured persons, the paramedics noted.

“It was very chaotic at the time,” recalled Essex-Windsor EMS District Chief Sarah Bezaire, who was also on the scene. “They both had very level heads and were helping us as much as they could, which was the other reason we were very happy to be able to do this to finally thank them in person.”

During a brief ceremony at the 7-Eleven store in front of senior company and EMS officials, Chief Bruce Krauter presented Tremblay and Jamali with certificates of commendation and Essex-Windsor EMS meritorious service coins.

Tremblay and Jamali were in the store at 2:45am on July 12th when a customer ran in and told them to call 911. Tremblay remained on the phone with a dispatcher as she went outside to find the assault victims while Jamali stayed inside to deal with the people rushing into the store. Tremblay said she followed instructions from the dispatcher and used Slurpee-branded socks from the store to put a tourniquet around one victim’s arm.

“They told me to put pressure on the wound and that’s what I did until the ambulance arrived,” said Tremblay, who has worked for 7-Eleven for eight years. She said it was special to be recognized by Essex-Windsor EMS in front of company officials and her family – including a young granddaughter.

Krauter presented two tourniquet kits used by paramedics to store leader Nas Krefel, telling 7-Eleven staff that even small actions by the public to assist paramedics are greatly appreciated and make a difference.

Marc Goodman, vice-president and general manager for 7-Eleven Canada, praised Tremblay and Jamali for their actions and thanked Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics for their service.