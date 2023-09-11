Construction Update For Elizabeth Kishkon Park

Work on infrastructure improvements at Elizabeth Kishkon Park continue this week with the start of work on the asphalt trail extension for the dog park and installation of the parking lot’s concrete sidewalk, as well as some additional restoration work at the park.

Construction for this stage is expected to take approximately two weeks and wrap up by September 22nd, 2023, weather permitting.

This work is separate from the dog park project, which is still under construction and expected to be complete by the end of this year, weather permitting.

Elizabeth Kishkon Park will remain open during construction, but users are asked to be cautious and avoid the construction areas.