City Road Construction For Friday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday September 21st, 2023, 4:21pm
A couple of one day construction projects on Friday in Windsor.
- St. Paul Avenue between St Rose Avenue and Edgar Street will be open to local traffic only due to road work (crack sealing).
- Dillon Drive between Jarvis Avenue and Kennedy Court will be open to local traffic only due to road work (crack sealing).
