City Road Construction For Friday

Thursday September 21st, 2023, 4:21pm

Construction
0
0

A couple of one day construction projects on Friday in Windsor.

  • St. Paul Avenue between St Rose Avenue and Edgar Street will be open to local traffic only due to road work (crack sealing).
  • Dillon Drive between Jarvis Avenue and Kennedy Court will be open to local traffic only due to road work (crack sealing).

