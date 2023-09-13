Catch The Festival Of Hawks At The Holiday Beach Conservation Area

All eyes will be on the skies this September as local birders and nature lovers take in one of North America’s greatest migrations.

Holiday Beach Conservation Area is the place to be to take in a grand spectacle: tens of thousands of hawks and raptors flying overhead on their annual journey to nesting grounds in the south.

To celebrate these amazing sights in our own backyard, Essex Region Conservation together with the Holiday Beach Migration Observatory (HBMO) will host the 2023 Festival of Hawks on September 16th and 17th featuring a range of free educational activities and nature-themed programming, all included with the price of admission.

HBMO experts will conduct raptor and hummingbird banding and adoptions in support of their important species and populations monitoring efforts each year. Free educational programs will complement the ongoing banding and live hawk display throughout the event. Local experts will share information on a wide range of birding and nature-related topics.

On Sunday afternoon, Natural Pathways Learning Centre will host a guided forest therapy walk led by a certified forest therapy guide from the Global Institute of Forest Therapy. Over approximately 2 hours, participants will explore approximately one km in through the beautiful Carolinian forest at Holiday Beach. This experience is funded by the Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and spaces are limited. Please pre-register at https://hawkfestforesttherapy.eventbrite.ca

“Holiday Beach Conservation Area has been identified as one of the 10 best sites in all of North America to experience the raptor migration,” notes Danielle Breault Stuebing, ERCA’s Director of Communications & Outreach. “Whether an expert birder or nature-loving family, there’s something for everyone at the annual Festival of Hawks.” On Saturday evening, tickets are available for a special evening Owl Prowl to learn about the owls of Ontario, their adaptations, calls, and behaviours. At this intimate experience, participants will take a guided walk through the woods, looking and listening for owls. “When circumstances are just right and we’re able to call in an owl, it’s really an extraordinary experience,” Breault Stuebing adds. Tickets for the Owl Prowl must be pre-purchased online at https://hawkfestowlprowl.eventbrite.ca.

All daytime programs are free with the festival admission fee of $20 per vehicle. The final list of programs is available at https://essexregionconservation.ca/education-and-events/festival-of-hawks.

The best raptor viewing time is from 9am until noon when the hawks fly low.