Carrousel Of The Nations Voted Winner Of Top Festival & Event By Attractions Ontario

Carrousel of the Nations was awarded Top Festival & Event by Attractions Ontario in 2023.

“The MCC is thrilled that the Carrousel of Nations Festival in Windsor and Essex County was awarded with the Top Festival & Event Award from Attractions Ontario’s Eighth Annual Ontario’s Choice Awards,” said Fred Francis, Executive Director of the MCC. “Thank you to all those who voted for our festival, along with all of the individual cultural villages and volunteers who make our festival happen year after year. We thank the people of Windsor- Essex who attended our festival this past June, as we are so lucky to live in a culturally diverse region that is very welcoming to all people.”

Attractions Ontario is a non-profit association dedicated solely to optimizing attendance for their member attractions. As the only province-wide trade association dedicated exclusively to the attractions sector of the tourism industry, Attractions Ontario members encompass over 500 public and privately owned attractions in numerous categories such as amusement parks, historical sites, cultural activities, arts & entertainment and adventure tourism.