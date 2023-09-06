SunnyNow
Butterfly Release to Honour Loved Ones In Leamington

Wednesday September 6th, 2023, 8:00am

Leamington
0
0

The Erie Shores HealthCare Spiritual Care Committee is holding a special event to commemorate the lives of young loved ones who passed away during childbirth or shortly after.

This touching Butterfly Release Memorial takes place Sunday, September 10th, at 1:00pm, within the grounds of Erie Memorial Gardens cemetery.

The butterfly release serves as a poignant symbol of life’s delicate and fleeting nature, honouring the indelible impact these precious lives have left behind.

The memorial provides a serene and supportive atmosphere where attendees can share stories, offer comfort, and come together as a community to remember and cherish the lives that touched our hearts, even for a brief moment.

