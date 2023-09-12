Banners Commemorating 50 Of Windsor’s Veterans Installed In Riverside
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 12th, 2023, 4:13pm
The Veteran Banner Project Team in partnership with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch#255, The Olde Riverside BIA, and ENWIN Utilities have placed 50 banners commemorating Veterans with ties to the Windsor community.
These banners are hung along both sides of Wyandotte, between the area of Thompson and Glidden.
