Annual Rotary Children’s Fest This Weekend

Children’s Fest returns this weekend at Central Park Athletics, hosted by the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918).

“For nearly three decades, Children’s Fest has been recognized as one of the largest children’s festivals in our region. Like Rotary’s Art in the Park, the funds raised significantly contribute to local and global projects of the Rotary Club,” explains President Allan Kidd. “We put on an incredible event for the community, but it’s much more than this. The money we make helps provide wheelchairs for kids in Windsor and water wells for kids in Africa.”

Guests will enjoy an even greater number of activities: multiple bouncy castles, food trucks, animal shows, face painting, live entertainment and parents can shop and connect with local exhibitors and kid-friendly businesses!

Children’s Fest will be hosting the Windsor-Essex Soap Box Derby for the first time. Saturday, the kid-built cars will be on display, and on Sunday, guests are invited to watch the racers compete for the big trophy!

A weekend pass to this year’s event is $5 at the doors and in advance, and kids two and under are free. Learn more on their website.