Amherstburg Uncommon Festival Returns This Weekend



The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival returns this weekend.

Step into a world where steampunk meets wizards! This uncommon event is packed with more shows and excitement than ever before. Win fabulous prizes at the most extravagant costume contest, or take in one of the many street performances and activities that come alive in the historic downtown streets.

“It is, hands down, one of the most unusual and popular events of the end of summer in our region! Amherstburg is thrilled to host the event again and grateful to the Government of Ontario for their generosity!” said Mayor Michael Prue.

For more event information and to view the itinerary, check out visitamherstburg.ca/uncommon.