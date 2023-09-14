59th Annual Cottam Fall Fair Takes Place Sunday

The 59th Annual Cottam Fall Fair takes place this Sunday at Ridgeview Park.

The event features bouncy castles, pony rides, a vendors market and more! This year will feature a demonstration from Sarah Parks Horsemanship, a petting zoo from Sunny Britches Acres and a blast from the past with the Essex Heritage Medieval Society.

There will be live music from local artists Acoustics Unlimited and rising country music legend Carson Janik.

The Calithumpian Parade kicks off at high noon from Trinity Anglican Church with the Sun Pipes and Drums marching band, new and antique tractors, the Kingsville Essex Associated Band, classic cars and more.

It runs from 8:00am to 4:00pm. Detailed schedules can be found here.