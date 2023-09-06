Watch For New Construction On Thursday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday September 6th, 2023, 6:56pm
There will be some one-day lane restrictions for several manhole casting and levelling projects on Thursday.
Riverdale Avenue will have lane restrictions between Jerome Street and St. Rose Avenue from 8:00am to 10:00am.
Wyandotte Street will have lane restrictions between Westchester Drive and Rholaine Drive from 10:00am to 2:00pm.
Jefferson Boulevard will have lane restrictions between South National and Edgar Street from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.
