Mostly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
23 °C
73 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSat
23 °C
73 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
23 °C
73 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For New Construction On Thursday

Wednesday September 6th, 2023, 6:56pm

Construction
0
0

There will be some one-day lane restrictions for several manhole casting and levelling projects on Thursday.

Riverdale Avenue will have lane restrictions between Jerome Street and St. Rose Avenue from 8:00am to 10:00am.

Wyandotte Street will have lane restrictions between Westchester Drive and Rholaine Drive from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Jefferson Boulevard will have lane restrictions between South National and Edgar Street from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message