Watch For New Construction On Thursday

There will be some one-day lane restrictions for several manhole casting and levelling projects on Thursday.

Riverdale Avenue will have lane restrictions between Jerome Street and St. Rose Avenue from 8:00am to 10:00am.

Wyandotte Street will have lane restrictions between Westchester Drive and Rholaine Drive from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Jefferson Boulevard will have lane restrictions between South National and Edgar Street from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.