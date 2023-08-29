Windsor Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Giorgio (George) Bresolin of Windsor matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the August 5, 2023 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000.

Bresolin, a father and grandfather, said he’s been a regular lottery player since the 1990s The skilled trades worker was at home when checked his ticket on the OLG App and uncovered his big win. “Initially, I thought my prize was around $100,” he recounted. George soon realized he won much more than that. “I was shocked and had to scan my ticket a few times,” he said.

After heading to the store to double-check the winning numbers, he shared the exciting news with family. “They thought it was a scam at first, and I had to convince them it was real! Then, they were so happy for me.”

With his winnings, he plans to save for retirement, travel, and treat himself to some new outdoor gear.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Sandwich West Parkway in LaSalle.