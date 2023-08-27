Windsor Fire Investigating Fire That Put Itself Out
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 27th, 2023, 12:44pm
Windsor Fire officials are investigating an unusual house fire in South Windsor.
Fire crews were called to the home in the 3800 Block of Ouellette Avenue after the occupants returned home Saturday afternoon to discover a fire had occurred during their absence and put itself out.
The fire origin was located in a basement bedroom.
Four people have been displaced, with approximately $100,000 in damages.
