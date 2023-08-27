Now
0 °C
°F
Mainly SunnyMon
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
26 °C
79 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
24 °C
75 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Windsor Fire Investigating Fire That Put Itself Out

Sunday August 27th, 2023, 12:44pm

Fires
0
0


Windsor Fire officials are investigating an unusual house fire in South Windsor.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 3800 Block of Ouellette Avenue after the occupants returned home Saturday afternoon to discover a fire had occurred during their absence and put itself out.

The fire origin was located in a basement bedroom.

Four people have been displaced, with approximately $100,000 in damages.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message