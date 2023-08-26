WEATHER: Saturday August 26th, 2023
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 26th, 2023, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday August 26th, 2023.
Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast at 20 km/h in the afternoon.
High of 23 with a humidex of 29. UV index 8 or very high.
