WEATHER: August 24th, 2023

Here is a look at the weather for Thursday.

The day will start with heavy rain showers ending early in the morning, then mainly cloudy.

Showers will pick up again in the afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind north 30 km/h, becoming south 30, gusting to 50 in the morning.

A high of 31, and a humidex 44. UV index 7 or high.