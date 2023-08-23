WEATHER: August 23rd, 2023

Here is the weather for Wednesday.

Expect showers or a few thunderstorms ending early in the afternoon, then mainly cloudy, with a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Wind becoming south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in the morning.

The high will be 26, with a humidex of 31. UV index 8 or very high.